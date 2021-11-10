Wauseon Police Report

Wednesday, Oct. 27

9 a.m., 1095 N. Shoop Ave., larceny.

11:48 a.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #10, check on welfare.

1:44 p.m., 831 Burr Road, check on welfare.

Thursday, Oct. 28

10:51 a.m., 320 Sycamore St., 911 hang-up.

2:04 p.m., 625 N. Shoop Ave., Los Mariachis, investigate complaint.

2:56 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at E. Linfoot Street, hit-skip accident.

4:50 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #68, 911 hang-up.

6:59 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, mental issue.

Friday, Oct. 29

8:37 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, mental issue.

9:10 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, intoxicated subject.

12:09 p.m., 719 S. Shoop Ave., FCHC Rehab Center, suspicious vehicle.

12:43 p.m., E. Linfoot Street at N. Shoop Avenue, accident with property damage.

1:21 p.m., 475 E. Airport Hwy., Burger King, assault.

1:22 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at Airport Highway, accident with property damage.

2:17 p.m., 202 N. Fulton St., investigate complaint.

4:39 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at E. Linfoot Street, accident with property damage.

6:43 p.m., 224 McKinley St., accident with property damage.

7:50 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, check on welfare.

8:53 p.m., 435 N. Shoop Ave., Tano’s Pizza, disorderly conduct.

Saturday, Oct. 30

7:45 a.m., 447 N . Shoop Ave., Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, abandoned vehicle.

10:53 a.m., Glenwood Avenue at Parkview Street, abandoned bicycles.

12:15 p.m., 340 W. Leggett St., investigate complaint.

3:22 p.m., 1058 N. Shoop Ave., Arby’s, accident with property damage.

6:32 p.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, disorderly conduct.

6:48 p.m., 127 Commercial St., telephone harassment.

8:13 p.m., E. Oak Street at Marshall Street, lost item.

9:34 p.m., 140 N. Maplewood St., 911 hang-up.

9:55 p.m., 438 Marshall St., civil matter.

11:12 p.m., 840 Spruce St. #16, unruly juvenile.

11:19 p.m., 123 N. Fulton St., DB Downtown Billiards, suspicious person.

11:52 p.m., 604 N. Fulton St., unruly juvenile.

Sunday, Oct. 31

12:15 a.m., 637 Parkview St., juveniles.

12:05 p.m., 815 Burr Road, 911 hang-up.

12:50 p.m., 1487 N. Shoop Ave., Fortune Kitchen, harassment.

12:57 p.m., 425 Cole St. #401, check on welfare.

3:05 p.m., 219 S. Fulton St., Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, funeral escort.

4:14 p.m., 447 E. Walnut St., lost item.

4:45 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, accident with property damage.

5:34 p.m., W. Leggett Street, animal call.

6:01 p.m., 985 Fairway Lane, suspicious vehicle.

6:57 p.m., E. Oak Street at Marshall Street, animal call.

7:32 p.m., 405 E. Linfoot St., accident with property damage.

Monday, Nov. 1

2:12 a.m., 615 Ottokee St., suspicious person.

9:10 a.m., 128 Depot St., accident with property damage.

11 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

11:39 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of child abuse.j

12:52 p.m., 100 block S. Fulton Street, check on welfare.

12:53 p.m., 219 S. Fulton St., Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, funeral escort.

4:04 p.m., 845 E. Leggett St., Crossroads Evangelical Church, disorderly conduct.

6:55 p.m., 1499 N. Glenwood Ave., disabled vehicle.

8:43 p.m., 731 Ottokee St., suspicious vehicle.

9:03 p.m., 612 W. Elm St., 911 hang-up.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

12:22 a.m., 250 W. Oak St., larceny.

9:34 a.m., 215 Beech St., abandoned vehicle.

9:41 a.m., 229 Beech St., abandoned vehicle.

2:13 p.m., 310 E. Walnut St., identity theft.

2:50 p.m., 709 Parkside Drive, lost item.

3:20 p.m., 340 Cole St., 911 hang-up.

5:03 p.m., 1105 N. Shoop Ave., American Legion, lost item.

5:09 p.m., N. Fulton Street at W. Oak Street, juveniles.

5:23 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #35, accident with property damage.

7:43 p.m., 1496 N. Shoop Ave., Rite Aid, check on welfare.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

12:34 a.m., 522 Wood St., animal call.

6:01 a.m., 1495 N. Shoop Ave., Ace Hardware, suspicious person.

7:16 a.m., 427 Potter St., response to resistance.