Festival of Trees kicks off holiday season

A holiday fundraiser to support Fulton County’s developmentally disabled community will return this year. The Annual Fulton County Festival of Trees will be Thurday through Saturday at Founder’s Hall, 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold.

It starts with the Community Fest on Thursday. The event, which runs from 5-7 p.m., will include the Fulton County Festival of Trees annual Tree lighting. This free event is open to all members of the community. It offers the opportunity to view the items up for auction, enjoy light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, listen to live music, and spend an evening visiting with friends.

The Winterfest Gala will be held Friday, beginning at 5 p.m. It will include a silent auction, social hour, cash bar, and a dinner. The meal that starts at 6 p.m. includes New York strip, potatoes, vegetable, salad, and assorted pies.

A live auction will follow.

Tickets are available at fcfot.com.

On Saturday, there will be a breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Attendees can enjoy breakfast, crafts, and pictures with the Jolly Old Elf.

In addition to the above events, the Santa Shop will be open to the public on both Thursday and Friday. Hours on Thursday are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with Friday hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Triangular Processing is a non-profit serving individuals with developmental disabilities in Northwest Ohio. TPI was started in 1997 by parents of adults with developmental disabilities, who wanted to provide opportunities for employment and growth for their children.

In 2016, Medicaid and the state of Ohio changed how services were provided and The Fulton County Board of Developmental Disability privatized all adult services with TPI. From there TPI quickly grew and have continued to work to provide needed support.

The Fulton County Festival of Trees returns this year with activities to include a Winterfest Gala and breakfast with Santa. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_sugar-plum-ball.jpg The Fulton County Festival of Trees returns this year with activities to include a Winterfest Gala and breakfast with Santa. Photo provided