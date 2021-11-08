Schools plan Veterans Day observances

Wauseon and Pike-Delta-York schools have Veterans Day observances planned this week.

In Wauseon, there will be a car-line procession to honor veterans. Students will line the streets with signs, notes, and flags as the procession travels.

It will line up at the WES/WMS event entrance and proceed past the board office, around the front loop, and down Oak Street. All vehicles will then head to Wauseon Primary School for a similar procession.

A Veterans Day Breakfast and Assembly will be held at Pike-Delta-York Middle School. The breakfast will start at 8:30 a.m. and the assembly at 9 a.m.

Swanton will have a virtual observance. Area veterans will receive a DVD put together by the district.

Students participated in the video production. Swanton Middle School News did interviews with military families, the band performed, and songs were sung by students.

Evergreen’s Veterans Day program will be Thursday at 9 a.m. in the high school gym. The public is invited to attend.