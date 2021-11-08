Unemployment rates down in area

Unemployment rates were down in area counties during the month of September, according to data recently released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

In Fulton County, the jobless rate fell to 4.2% in September. It was 4.7% in August and 5.5% last September.

In Lucas County, the jobless rate fell to 5.8% from 6.4% in August. In September 2020, the rate was 8.8%.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary September 2021 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.6% in Holmes County to a high of 7.7% in Pike County.

From August, unemployment rates decreased in 82 counties and increased in six counties.

Ten counties had unemployment rates at or below 3.5% in September. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Holmes were: Geauga, 3.0%; Mercer, 3.1%; Medina, Putnam, and Union, 3.3%; Delaware and Wayne, 3.4%; and Madison and Wyandot, 3.5%.

Four counties had unemployment rates above 6.5% in September. The counties with the highest rates, other than Pike were: Vinton, 7.0%; Jackson, 6.9%; and Ross, 6.6%.

The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 4.6% in September.

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.4% in September 2021, unchanged from 5.4% in August. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 9,900 over the month, from a revised 5,346,000 in August to 5,355,900 in September 2021.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in September was 303,000, down from 305,000 in August. The number of unemployed has decreased by 115,000 in the past 12 months from 418,000.

The September unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 7.4% in September 2020. The U.S. unemployment rate for September 2021 was 4.8%, down from 5.2% in August, and down from 7.8% in September 2020.