Raising awareness of the benefits of hospice and palliative care

Throughout the month of November Hospice of Northwest Ohio will be joining organizations across the nation recognizing National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.

For 40 years, Hospice of Northwest Ohio has helped provide comfort and dignity to more than 65,000 people, allowing them to spend their final months wherever they call home, surrounded by their loved ones. Hospice ensures that pain management, therapies, and treatments all support a plan of care that is centered on the person’s goals. Hospice care also provides emotional support and advice to help family members become confident caregivers and adjust to the future with grief support.

“It is essential that people understand that hospice and palliative care is not giving up, it is not the abandonment of care, and it is not reserved for the imminently dying,” said Edo Banach, president and CEO of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. “Hospice is a successful model of person-centered care that brings hope, dignity and compassion when they are most needed.”

In 2018, 1.61 million Medicare beneficiaries received care from hospices in this country, reports NHPCO. Hospice is unique in that it offers an interdisciplinary team approach to treatment. Caring for the whole person allows the team to address each patient’s unique needs and challenges.

Hospice of Northwest Oho also provides community-based palliative care through their Sincera program. Palliative care delivers expertise to improve quality of life and relief from pain for those with serious, chronic illness who are still seeking curative treatment. It can be provided at any time during the illness – during and after treatment, beginning at diagnosis.

More information about hospice, palliative care, and advance care planning is available from Hospice of Northwest Ohio at www.hospicenwo.org.