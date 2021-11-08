TMACOG approves funding for Swanton project

The Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Government Board of Trustees approved grant funding for Hallett Avenue improvements, Swanton Village Council was told at its meeting last week.

The project, which will run from Airport Highway to the Ohio Turnpike overpass, will be done in two phases and not include the railroad overpass. In addition to the street itself, the work will include removal and replacement of curb and gutter, a new pedestrian walk on the west side of the street, and widening of the existing structure over Ai Creek to facilitate pedestrians.

The first phase will be from Airport Highway to north of Garfield Avenue. The grant received for that portion is $448,000 and comes from Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations. The estimated total cost is $800,000.

The second phase is from north of Church Street to the turnpike and comes from a Surface Transportation Block Grant. The grant is for $371,000, with an estimated total cost of $580,000.

As of right now, the non-grant funded portion will paid by the village, according to Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle.

“We believe this is the first time the village has ever applied for these grants and we’re very grateful and very fortunate that we received just shy of $900,000,” Hoelzle said.

There is not yet a firm timeline on when the project will take place.

“A schedule for the Hallett Road projects will be created once ODOT has done a complete field review on the projects,” Hoelzle. “I estimate the first phase of construction beginning within the next two years. Engineering will happen well before that.”

Also at the Oct. 25 meeting, Council approved fire and EMS service agreements with Fulton and Swancreek townships. The agreements are for 2022-26 and may be modified if the Fulton Township fire levy does not pass.

The agreements lay out how much each township will pay for the fire and EMS service from Swanton and how the money will be allocated into the fire operating fund and fire capital fund.

Other business

• Dates for the 2022 Corn Festival were approved by Council. They will be Aug. 12 from 4 p.m. to midnight and Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to midnight.

It was also said that the beer garden would be moved to Beard Pavilion in 2022.

• Council passed the third reading of an ordinance to enter into a fisheries agreement with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for the reservoir.

• Council approved an emergency resolution to apply to the State of Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services for a body camera grant.

• As part of a test run for a broader service project in Swanton, a Snow Angel program is planned for this winter. The idea is to connect volunteers to those in the village who need assistance with shoveling snow.

The Senior Center and Swanton High School have been contacted to garner interest in the program, and according to Hoelzle, the overall response has been great from both parties.

The village would act as a conduit to connect those who need assistance and volunteers.

• The Maumee Valley Planning Organization did not complete the necessary paperwork to submit an application for safety funding for the Airport Highway and Munson Road traffic study. Public Safety Committee Chair Kathy Kruez said they know the intersection is a safety concern so the village will look at other options.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_Swanton-Logo.jpg Swanton will receive a grant to pay for a portion of the Hallett Avenue improvement project. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_Hallett.jpg Swanton will receive a grant to pay for a portion of the Hallett Avenue improvement project. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010