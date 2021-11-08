Sauder Village presents Holidays on Main Street

Families are invited to enjoy a roaring good time at the 1920s Holidays on Main Street event at Sauder Village in Archbold on Saturdays, Nov. 27 and Dec. 4 and 11,from 6-9 p.m. Sauder Village will be decking the halls of Main Street with holiday lights, 1920s window décor, and a 20-foot Christmas tree to ring in the start of the Christmas season.

“Sauder Village is a great place for families to make history together during the holiday season,” said Kim Krieger, media relations manager. “During our popular 1920s Holidays on Main Street event, families are invited to come together to connect, walk through time, and create special memories while experiencing Christmas in Ohio 100 years ago.”

Guests can take a stroll down Main Street to hear about holiday activities at the hardware store, bank, clothing store, jewelry store, and other shops. There will be free train and trolley rides (weather permitting), and carolers will share festive Christmas music as Santa arrives on a vintage fire truck. Enjoy watching a short holiday film, visiting animals in the livery, and experiencing a 1920s Christmas at the Grime Home and the District 16 School. The Soda Fountain will be open with hot cider and cocoa, doughnuts, and other tasty treats for sale.

Space is limited, and pre-registration is required for this new holiday event at Sauder Village. Admission Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for Sauder Village members and students ages 6-16. Children five and under are free and there is always free parking at Sauder Village. For additional details, answers to frequently asked questions, and online registration, visit the event page at https://saudervillage.org/1920sHoliday.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold – just minutes from Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike. For more information call 800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.