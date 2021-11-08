History Manor offers holiday tea

Celebrate the season at a festive tea. Join the History Manor, 229 Monroe St., Wauseon, which will be decorated for Christmas, for a special program that will look at holiday traditions of the past and a three-course tea on Nov. 27.

The tea and program will last an hour, with seating taking place at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m. A freewill donation will be taken, and reservations are required due to limited seating. To reserve your spot, call the Museum of Fulton County at 419-337-7922.

The History Manor, built in 1868 as Wauseon’s first high school, was later purchased by the Fulton County Medical Association and became Fulton County’s first hospital. In the 1940s it was converted into four apartments, until 1969, when the Fulton County Historical Society took ownership. The Manor became a museum to house the Society’s collections until the Museum of Fulton County was opened in May 2018.