Incumbents successful in most trustee races

Incumbents were successful in several township trustee races in Fulton County on Tuesday, according to unofficial results.

In York Township, Robert Trowbridge and Jeff Mazurowski both held off challenger Kevin R. Vandock. Trowbridge received 332 votes, Mazurowski 282, and Vandock 179.

In Dover Township, Stephen Gustwiller was the lone incumbent running, and he was one of two selected for trustee seats. Owen Borton was also elected. Gustwiller had 241 votes, Borton 182, Kevin Raker 138, Jim Allan 77, and Chad Elling 50.

Incumbent Rick Kazmierczak was one of two winners in the Swancreek Township Trustee race, finishing second. Brian Meyer received the most votes with 754, Kazmierczak had 656, Marvin Green 586, and Lenny Mitchell 228.

Travis Weigel did not seek a second term.

In Royalton Township, incumbent Ronald J. Lumbrezer and Jake Holland will start terms in 2022.

“I’m grateful the residents of Royalton Township put their faith in me to represent their interests,” Holland said. “I look forward to working with RJ Lumbrezer and Neil Shaw to continue improving our community.”

Holland garnered 203 votes, Lumbrezer 200, and Andrew Harris 76.

“I am very thankful to the Royalton Township voters for reelection,” said Lumbrezer. “I look forward to working with Jake Holland and Neil Shaw to continuing to maintain and improve Royalton Township.”

Trustee Steven D. Gillespie did not seek another term.

In Amboy Township, it appears both incumbents won but the battle for the second spot is close. Incumbent Jeffrey Simon was successful with 280 votes.

Fellow incumbent Richard Raab received 191 votes and challenger Tony Bolger 189, according to the unofficial results. Due to the tightness of the race, the final results from the Board of Elections will need to be watched.

In Gorham Township however, incumbents were not as successful. Brian Towers and Jason Simon received the most votes in a five person race for two spots. Towers had 193, Simon 187, Dennis Miller 128, incumbent Trevor Hibbard 123, and incumbent William McKinney 99.

The other townships in Fulton County did not have contested races.

Council and school board

Most Council races in Fulton County were uncontested on Tuesday. Metamora had the only contested race that did not include write-in candidates.

In Metamora, Catherine Mossing, 85 votes, Cynthia Pawlaczyk 84 and Karen A. Noward 78, won three of four open seats. The race for the fourth seat is currently tied. Both Lynda Arquette and John M. Pupos each received 53 votes, according to unofficial results.

Current Council members Michael Tanner and Ashley Todd were re-elected in Delta, but the battle for the third spot will be dependent on the final count from the Board of Elections. As of now the results show 33 votes for Arthur Thomas, 23 for Kyle Comers and 28 additional write-in votes.

For the Fayette School Board, Jennifer K. Wagner has won one of two seats with 305 votes. Mathew Johnson received 246 votes and Terry Kovar 239, according to unofficial results. This is likely a big enough cushion for Johnson, but it won’t be confirmed until the Board of Elections certifies final results.

Five vied for three spots on the Pettisville School Board. Justin Rufenacht received 341 votes, Brent Hoylman 327, Pam Skates 263, A.J. Genter 247, and Todd Sterken 204.

The Archbold, Evergreen, Pike-Delta-York, Swanton, and Wauseon school board races were uncontested.

