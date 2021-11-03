Student ambassadors selected at Four County Career Center

Four County Career Center’s Students Ambassadors are seniors chosen each year based on their teachers’ recommendations and leadership abilities. They represent the school in a variety of capacities including hosting future students and parents as well as area elected officials and members of the community to FCCC. The 2021-22 Student Ambassadors are – front, from left – Mason Stickley of Pettisville, Esten Kennerk of Edgerton, Natalee Rose of Archbold, Miranda Bachman of Napoleon, Brodi Burgel of Holgate, Sarah Emahiser of Napoleon, Cooper Clark of Montpelier – middle, from left – Morgan Bassett of Hicksville, Brendan Degryse of Fairview, Saige Johnson of Wauseon, Soraya Poole of Defiance, Keagan Nichols of Bryan, Hannah Cox of Evergreen – back from left – Conor Brown of Bryan, Lexi Alspaugh of Bryan, Landon Smith of Edgerton, Derek Cobb of Evergreen, Lorelle Hetrick of Fairview, and Aspen Watson of Fairview.

