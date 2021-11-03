DeGroff sworn in as NSCC trustee

The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees met in regular session on Friday, Oct. 29.

Katrina DeGroff was sworn in as the newest Board of Trustees member by NSCC CFO Jenny Thome. DeGroff represents Fulton County as a resident of Wauseon, and she is the current senior vice president and chief financial officer at Farmers and Merchants State Bank. DeGroff’s official term began on June 10, and runs through June 9, 2027. DeGroff replaces Sue Derck, whose term expired June 2021.

One of the last items on the agenda was the approval of Emeritus status for Sue Derck, who dedicated her time, talents, and passion to NSCC for over 20 years. Derck represented Paulding County on the board. She will be officially recognized during a special dinner ceremony on Monday, Dec. 20, just prior to the NSCC fall commencement.

In other board action:

• Approved the employment of Matthew Hancock, Technician-Facilities, Todd Kent, Technician-Maintenance, Alexis Mills, Assistant-Financial Aid, Lena Yedica, Administrative Assistant-Arts & Sciences, Thomas Plummer, Jr., Faculty-Industrial Technology Computer Aided Manufacturing, Erik Jones, Faculty-Industrial Technology Automation.

• Approved the transfers of Cayla Swisher to Administrative Assistant-TRIO, and Nichole Gerschutz to Coordinator-Fundraising.

• Approved the use of scholarship funds to offset the cost of the $5 per credit hour increase for the spring 2022 semester, so as not to pass the expense on to learners.

• Approved a written post-issuance compliance policy in connection with the issuance of federally tax-exempt obligations.

• Approved the construction, equipping, furnishing, reconstruction, alteration, etc. of energy improvements (controls, lighting, solar arrays) and HVAC facilities for an amount not exceeding $3,350,000.

• Approved miscellaneous employment contracts.