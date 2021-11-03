Leadership Team members named

Leadership Team members of the over 500-member Four County Career Center Skills USA Chapter include President – Izabelle Wyse of Delta; Vice-President – Conor Brown of Bryan; Secretary – Kaci Alspaugh of Bryan; Treasurer – Savanna Tijerina of Defiance; Reporter – Levi Sudholtz of Fairview; Parliamentarians – Wesley Joice of Fairview and Saige Johnson of Wauseon – back, from left – Kinsley Martin of North Central, Katie Rose of Archbold, Esten Kennerk of Edgerton, Trenton Bechstein of Liberty Center, Lynae Poling of Hicksville, Logan Balogh of Edgerton, Abe Kelly of Holgate, McKenna Carter of Bryan, and Sarah Crank of Patrick Henry. This year Skills USA will be participating in the local, regional, state, and national Skills USA leadership and skill competitions, fund raising activities, and sponsorship of student programs. Lead Advisor for the club is Rick Bachman, Director of Career and Technical Education.

Leadership Team members of the over 500-member Four County Career Center Skills USA Chapter include President – Izabelle Wyse of Delta; Vice-President – Conor Brown of Bryan; Secretary – Kaci Alspaugh of Bryan; Treasurer – Savanna Tijerina of Defiance; Reporter – Levi Sudholtz of Fairview; Parliamentarians – Wesley Joice of Fairview and Saige Johnson of Wauseon – back, from left – Kinsley Martin of North Central, Katie Rose of Archbold, Esten Kennerk of Edgerton, Trenton Bechstein of Liberty Center, Lynae Poling of Hicksville, Logan Balogh of Edgerton, Abe Kelly of Holgate, McKenna Carter of Bryan, and Sarah Crank of Patrick Henry. This year Skills USA will be participating in the local, regional, state, and national Skills USA leadership and skill competitions, fund raising activities, and sponsorship of student programs. Lead Advisor for the club is Rick Bachman, Director of Career and Technical Education. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_2021-22-Skills-USA-Leadership-Team.jpg Leadership Team members of the over 500-member Four County Career Center Skills USA Chapter include President – Izabelle Wyse of Delta; Vice-President – Conor Brown of Bryan; Secretary – Kaci Alspaugh of Bryan; Treasurer – Savanna Tijerina of Defiance; Reporter – Levi Sudholtz of Fairview; Parliamentarians – Wesley Joice of Fairview and Saige Johnson of Wauseon – back, from left – Kinsley Martin of North Central, Katie Rose of Archbold, Esten Kennerk of Edgerton, Trenton Bechstein of Liberty Center, Lynae Poling of Hicksville, Logan Balogh of Edgerton, Abe Kelly of Holgate, McKenna Carter of Bryan, and Sarah Crank of Patrick Henry. This year Skills USA will be participating in the local, regional, state, and national Skills USA leadership and skill competitions, fund raising activities, and sponsorship of student programs. Lead Advisor for the club is Rick Bachman, Director of Career and Technical Education.