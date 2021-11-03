Posted on by

WAUSEON POLICE REPORT


Wednesday, Oct. 20

8:57 a.m., 940 E. Oak St., Wauseon Middle School, juveniles.

11:17 a.m., 650 Lawrence Ave. #2, lost item.

6:22 p.m., 123 N. Fulton St., DB Downtown Billiards, assault.

7:47 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #200, loud noise.

Thursday, Oct. 21

4:13 a.m., 1497 N. Shoop Ave., Circle K, intoxicated subject.

8:48 a.m., 115 Lincoln St., debris in roadway.

10:37 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, suicidal threats.

11:23 a.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, animal call.

1:25 p.m., 800 block W. Elm Street, lost item.

Friday, Oct. 22

10:11 a.m., W. Leggett Street, vandalism.

10:13 a.m., 940. E. Oak St., Wauseon Middle School, unruly juvenile.

10:20 a.m., 900 block E. Leggett Street, funeral escort.

11:44 a.m., 217 N. Brunell St., vandalism.

5:02 p.m., 318 Eastwood St., disorderly conduct.

6:11 p.m., 141 S. Franklin St., trespassing.

6:52 p.m., 300 block Sycamore Street, check on welfare.

8:03 p.m., 239 W. Elm St., telephone harassment.

11:17 p.m., 850 W. Elm St., loud noise.

Saturday, Oct. 23

2:32 a.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, check on welfare.

12:34 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

1:57 p.m., 1462 N. Shoop Ave., Taco Bell, accident with property damage.

Sunday, Oct. 24

12:52 p.m., 1325 N. Shoop Ave., 911 hang-up.

12:59 p.m., 1150 N. Shoop Ave., Star Brite Fabric Care Center, larceny.

4:16 p.m., 339 N. Brunell St., harassment.

9:20 p.m., 418 E. Chestnut St., hit-skip accident.

Monday, Oct. 25

10:30 a.m., 427 Potter St., check on welfare.

12:11 p.m., 720 N. Shoop Ave., Don’s Automotive Group, abandoned vehicle.

12:24 p.m., 427 Potter St., domestic violence.

1:41 p.m., 267 Enterprise Ave., accidental overdose.

2:16 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #66, larceny.

10;40 p.m., 112 Depot St., investigate complaint.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

8:11 a.m., 427 Potter St., response to resistance.

8:50 a.m., 270 Neva Drive, vandalism.

1:02 p.m., 250 E. Linfoot St. #25, 911 hang-up.

3:34 p.m., 270 Neva Drive, trespassing.

6:23 p.m., 222 Birch St., identity theft.

7:27 p.m., 831 Burr Road, check on welfare.

8:45 p.m., 440 Vine St., 911 hang-up.

8:56 p.m., 430 West Drive, 911 hang-up.

10;53 p.m., 714 Fairway Drive #309, domestic violence.