Library, other levies approved in Fulton County

All non-school issues were approved by Fulton County voters on Tuesday.

Both public library levies on the ballot were approved by wide margins. The Wauseon Public Library and Swanton Public Library each had five-year, 1-mill renewal levies on the ballot.

The Wauseon levy was approved 1,397-706, while the Swanton levy was approved 830-321 in Fulton County.

A pair of levy renewals were approved by Lyons voters. A 0.5 mill levy for parks and recreation passed 57-29 and a 4.1 mill levy for operations passed 60-28.

An additional 1-mill fire levy was approved by Fulton Township voters 290-196. Village of Swanton officials have promised to rescind its fire levy on approval of the Fulton Township levy.

A five-year Archbold 3.3 mill property tax renewal for current expenses was approved 363-126.

A five-year, 1 mill property tax replacement levy for Amboy Township to maintain fire apparatus was approved 277-95. A five-year, 1.7 mill property tax replacement levy for fire expenses for Royalton Township passed 219-73.

A Gorham Township 0.5 mill, five-year property tax replacement levy to maintain Pleasant View Cemetery was approved 305-83. A York Township 1 mill, five-year replacement levy for road maintenance passed 177-109.

The Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages from 10 a.m.-midnight at Archbold Sunoco, 1500 S. Defiance St. was approved by a vote of 126-55.

The ADAMhs Board five-year property tax renewal levy for .07 mills to cover current expenses passed in Fulton County 4,493-2,332.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_ELECTION-2021-VERTICAL.jpg