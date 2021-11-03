Fulton County Health Dept. reports 4 new COVID deaths

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Four new COVID-19 deaths were reported early this week by the Fulton County Health Department. There have now been 102 deaths in the county.

By age group, the deaths were one individual in their 30, one in their 40s, one in their 70s and one 80 or older.

There were 87 new cases reported from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 by the Fulton County Health Department. That is an increase from 73 reported early last week.

The age group with the highest number of cases reported early this week is those in their 30s, with 20 cases.

The total number of cases reported in Fulton County is now 6,193. The median age of COVID cases is 43.

In the county, positive cases have included 3,380 females and 2,791 males. The case rate over the last two weeks was 470 in Fulton County and 359.1 overall in Ohio.

Five new hospitalizations were reported in Fulton County early this week, including three people in their 70s, one in their 60s and one in their 50s.

• The level of community transmission of coronavirus in Fulton County is listed as high by the Centers for Disease Control. The levels are low, moderate, substantial, then high.

Indoor mask wearing is recommended in areas with substantial or high transmission.

More information on the CDC categories of community transmission risk can be found at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.

• The Fulton County Health Department on Tuesday released the vaccination status of cases reported last week. The majority of new cases were among the unvaccinated, at 54%.

Another 16% had an unknown vaccination status. That is either people who were vaccinated in another state or are not vaccinated.

For the week, 29% of new cases were from people fully vaccinated and 1% partially vaccinated individuals.

• In Fulton County, 47.61% of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available Mondays at the FCHD from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Vaccine is also available at Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton and Wauseon, the Wauseon Walmart, and Swanton Kroger.

• The Ohio Department of Health announced that vaccine providers in Ohio can begin vaccinating children 5 to 11 years old as soon as the CDC makes its recommendation. The FDA recently granted an emergency use authorization to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine formulation.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1.jpg