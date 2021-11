Trick or treat at Four County preschool

Children from the Four County Career Center Preschool/Childcare in Archbold went trick-or-treating for Halloween on Friday, gathering candy and goodies. Shown above, the trick-or-treaters include, from left, Aubree Ferry of Napoleon, Brenex Baden of Ridgeville Corners, Reggie Bostater of Delta, Jaxson Woods of Archbold, Bud Schroeder of Defiance, Kianna Bowers of Wauseon, Wren Fisher of Napoleon, Owen Nofziger of Wauseon, Charlie Rentschler of Liberty Center, Clayton Bogert of Wauseon, and Benjamin Nordan and Hazley Reed of Napoleon.

Children from the Four County Career Center Preschool/Childcare in Archbold went trick-or-treating for Halloween on Friday, gathering candy and goodies. Shown above, the trick-or-treaters include, from left, Aubree Ferry of Napoleon, Brenex Baden of Ridgeville Corners, Reggie Bostater of Delta, Jaxson Woods of Archbold, Bud Schroeder of Defiance, Kianna Bowers of Wauseon, Wren Fisher of Napoleon, Owen Nofziger of Wauseon, Charlie Rentschler of Liberty Center, Clayton Bogert of Wauseon, and Benjamin Nordan and Hazley Reed of Napoleon. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_2021-preschool-trick-treat.jpg Children from the Four County Career Center Preschool/Childcare in Archbold went trick-or-treating for Halloween on Friday, gathering candy and goodies. Shown above, the trick-or-treaters include, from left, Aubree Ferry of Napoleon, Brenex Baden of Ridgeville Corners, Reggie Bostater of Delta, Jaxson Woods of Archbold, Bud Schroeder of Defiance, Kianna Bowers of Wauseon, Wren Fisher of Napoleon, Owen Nofziger of Wauseon, Charlie Rentschler of Liberty Center, Clayton Bogert of Wauseon, and Benjamin Nordan and Hazley Reed of Napoleon.