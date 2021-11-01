SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 21

9:09 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 21, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

12:33 p.m., 14158 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., civil matter.

2:44 p.m., 2695 County Road H, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

7:58 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

9:55 p.m., County Road 16-3 at U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

11:39 p.m., 8224 State Hwy. 108 #15, Dover Twp., check on welfare.

Friday, Oct. 22

4:31 a.m., 12588 County Road E, York Twp., accident with property damage.

5:42 a.m., County Road T at County Road 7, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

6:16 a.m., 13460 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., U-Lock Storage, accident with property damage.

7:58 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road E, York Twp., suspicious person.

8:17 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 17, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

8:43 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, civil process.

9 a.m., 15200 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., harassment.

10:30 a.m., 2320 Whitehouse Spencer Road, Swanton Twp., Express Auto and Truck, miscellaneous assist.

12:24 p.m., 10410 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

5:56 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road B, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

6:33 p.m., 14844 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Elementary School, suspicious person.

7:13 p.m., County Road A at State Highway 109, York Twp., accident with property damage.

11:41 p.m., 14551 State Hwy. 109, Royalton Twp., Yoder Equipment, check on welfare.

Saturday, Oct. 23

6:55 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 2, Amboy Twp., injury accident.

8:33 a.m., 9526 U.S. 20A, York Twp., assist public.

12:04 p.m., 1401 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., animal call.

7 p.m., 6031 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., check on welfare.

8:43 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road E, York Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

8:46 p.m., 8591 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, accident with property damage.

8:54 p.m., 247 W. Main St., Delta, suspicious person.

9:15 p.m., County Road D at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., suspicious person.

9:21 p.m., 6706 County Road L, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:37 p.m., 11012 County Road 17, Dover Twp., assist other unit.

9:47 p.m., 12775 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., domestic violence.

10:29 p.m., 2433 County Road 4-1, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

11:15 p.m., 9665 County Road 11, Pike Twp., domestic violence.

Sunday, Oct. 24

2:52 a.m., 3701 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., mental issue.

4:03 a.m., 9393 County Road F, York Twp., accident with property damage.

4:41 a.m., Henry County Road 18 at Henry County Road X, Freedom Twp., assist other unit.

6:35 a.m., 1765 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

7:30 a.m., County Road K at County Road 13, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

8:44 a.m., 7856 State Hwy. 108 #52, Clinton Twp., stolen vehicle.

12:36 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #116, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

6:59 p.m., 3310 County Road S, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.

7:14 p.m., 14100 County Road 27, Gorham Twp., civil matter.

8:23 p.m., 2239 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

9:43 p.m., 8319 State Hwy. 108 #108, Dover Twp., Days Inn, scam.

10:34 p.m., 3701 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., mental issue.

11:32 p.m., 8224 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

Monday, Oct. 25

3:12 a.m., 4549 County Road E #34, Swancreek Twp., assist public.

3:31 a.m., 8529 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., Fulton Pond, wires/pole/tree down.

7:45 a.m., 2206 County Road 24, German Twp., accident with property damage.

10:37 a.m., 6561 County Road M, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

12:34 p.m., 5510 County Road 10, York Twp., harassment.

3:08 p.m., County Road 7 at County Road K, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

7:07 p.m., County Road H at County Road 7, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:13 p.m., 9500 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

7:19 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road J, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

12:59 a.m., 8793 County Road 11, Pike Twp., mental issue.

3:02 a.m., 1080 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

5:55 a.m., 1295 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

7:25 a.m., County Road C at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

8:56 a.m., 5721 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Tower Maintenance, larceny.

11:36 a.m., 2719 County Road H, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

7:28 p.m., County Road 21-3 at County Road C, German Twp., accident with property damage.

10:09 p.m., County Road 11 at County Road J, Pike Twp., intoxicated subject.

11:54 p.m., County Road K at County Road 10, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

2:06 a.m., 21703 State Hwy. 2, German Twp., Central Mennonite Church, suspicious vehicle.

6:55 a.m., County Road E at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

8:12 a.m., 9343 County Road 8-1, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

9:44 a.m., 14158 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., keep the peace.

12:09 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #28, Fulton Twp., reckless operation.

5:44 p.m., 5150 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

7:41 p.m., 11146 County Road 16, Dover Twp., civil process.