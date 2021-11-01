Lions Club, Brown Bag hold raffle

The Wauseon Lions Club and the owners of the Brown Bag Market are holding their annual raffle.

Tickets will be sold through Nov. 30. The drawing will be held the first Tuesday in December.

Prizes are gift certificates to the Brown Bag Market – first place, $250; second and third places are $100 each. The tickets can be purchased through any Wauseon Lions Club member, one for $5 or five for $20. You need not be present to win, and the winners will be contacted two to three days after the drawing.

The Brown Bag Market, on the corner of County Road J and State Highway 108 across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds, features bulk foods, a full-service deli counter, and Amish baked and canned goods. The Lions Club will sell raffle tickets there on Nov. 6 and Nov. 20, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Or tickets can be purchased by contacting Carol at 419-270-2554.