Sons of the American Legion will hold a Breakfast Buffet on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 7:30-11 a.m., at American Legion Post #265, 1105 N. Shoop Ave., in Wauseon.

They will serve all you can eat pancakes, French toast, and eggs to order. On the buffet: scrambled eggs, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, and toast. Coffee, milk, and orange juice are available.

The cost is $10/adults; $9/senior citizens; $8/veterans; $7/ages 9-12. Under 9 years old is free with a paid adult.