Wauseon FFA competes in soils contest

The Wauseon FFA chapter finished its soil judging season on Saturday, Oct. 9, in Delaware County by competing in the state soils contest. After a year of having all contests completed in a virtual format, it was great to compete in person for all three levels of competition.

County soils kicked off the beginning of the competitions with many participants. These contestants were part of one of two teams: Ag or Urban. Competitors included Mitchell Hartman, Ashton Vonier, Addie Tester, Braylon Miller, Emily Lee, Jacob Aeschliman, Miles Kuntz, Claire Nisely, Nathaniel Stinner, Nicholas Stinner, Logan Williams, Daniel Jimenez, Jr., Braxton Goings, Bradic Windisch, Daniel Hite, Amber Rufenacht, Elijah Heller, Ian Westmeyer, Clark Gleckler, Zeph Siefker, Gracie Eberly, Johnathon Hogan, Zorah Siefker, Alivia Moser, Garrett Leininger, Aiden Goings, Jared Lange, Dylon Pickett, Logan Poorman, Alyssa Stricklen, and Kaidian Saxton. The Fulton County Soil and Water Conservation District put on the contest this year.

On Sept. 27, the Ag and Urban soils teams competed in Oregon, Ohio. The Ag team was composed of Braxton Goings, Daniel Hite, Zeph Siefker, Amber Rufenacht, Alivia Moser, Johnathon Hogan, Zorah Siefker, and Logan Williams. The team ranked first, with a score of 1,821 points. Goings brought 637 points to the team’s cumulative score, ranking himself first in the district. Hite ranked second with an overall score of 597. Zeph Siefker placed fourth in the district with a score of 587. Rufenacht ranked 20th with a score of 528. Moser earned 458 points for her team and was ranked 40th in the district. Hogan brought in 433 points and was ranked 57th. Zorah Siefker scored 428 points which ranked her as the 59th in the district. Williams ranked 119th, bringing in 302 points for the team.

Daniel Hite, Braxton Goings, Amber Rufenacht, and Zeph Siefker went to the state competition for Ag soil judging. The team ranked 15th overall, with a score of 2308. Individually, Hite placed 21st with a score of 818. Goings scored 756 and placed 64th. Rufenacht scored 734 points, placing her as the 81st in the state competition. Siefker placed 89th, scoring 727 points. The Urban team members included Garrett Leininger, Alyssa Stricklen, Aiden Goings, and Logan Poorman. They ranked 23rd overall with a composite score of 2113. Leininger brought in 759 points for the team, ranking him 55th in the state. Alyssa Stricklen contributed 681 points to the team which ranked her 94th. Aiden Goings was ranked 98th and scored 673 points. Logan Poorman ended with the rank of 146 and a score of 575.