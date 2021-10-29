Discover NSCC Day slated for Nov. 6

Northwest State Community College in Archbold will present Discover NSCC Day on Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The event provides a way for everyone to explore how the college can help connect students to education, training, and ultimately access to career and/or further education opportunities.

Austin Flores, NSCC admissions director, said “Discover NSCC is all about getting to know Northwest State Community College and the opportunities that we provide the community. We hope that community members who are interested in classes and/or training will join us to learn more and hopefully taking those next steps in their journey. In my opinion, NSCC provides an affordable option to achieving the next steps in your goals whether you are a high school student, full-time working parent, or looking to change your path. We are all hands on deck to welcome you to campus on our biggest visit day of the year and we hope you’ll join us.”

Discover NSCC Day has activities for all ages, including informational sessions on various topics, interactive workshops and games, and campus tours. Learners of all ages can connect with student service groups such as Admissions, Student Advising, Financial Aid, and many others. Student service groups can help answer questions about getting started, developing a plan, and achieving goals. During the event, guests can enter to win prizes, as well as one of two $500 NSCC scholarships.

Discover NSCC Day is a free event, and is open to the public. For more information on the event, visit NorthwestState.edu/discover-nscc or call the NSCC Admissions Office at 419-267-1320.