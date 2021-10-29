Home sales up in September

Activity across the Ohio housing marketplace rose slightly in September, as sales increased 0.9% from the level reached during the month a year ago, according to Ohio REALTORS.

Homes sales in September 2021 reached 16,128, a 0.9% uptick from the 15,987 sales recorded during the month a year ago. The average sales price across Ohio in September reached $242,561, an 8.8% increase from the $222,973 mark posted during the month in 2020.

“We’re seeing the Ohio real estate market return to a place of balance, with a steady uptick in the level of homes being marketed for sale across most of our markets occurring to help us meet the continued strong demand of consumers eager to take advantage of the historic low interest rates,” said Ohio REALTORS President Seth Task.

“REALTORS, both nationally and here in Ohio, are continuing to actively work with industry partners and elected officials at all levels of government to boost housing opportunities at all price points to meet our ongoing needs,” Task added.

Around the state, 13 of the 15 markets tracked experienced an increase in average price for the month compared to September 2020. Additionally, 10 local markets in September showed an increase in sales activity compared to a year ago.

Through the first three quarters of 2021, both home sales activity and average pricing have increased when compared to the nine-month period a year ago. Sales through third quarter 2021 reached 124,802, a 6.1% increase from the 117,642 level of a year ago. The average price of $239,608 through September marks a 13.9% increase from the 2020 average of $210,451.

Data provided to Ohio REALTORS by Multiple Listing Services includes residential closings for new and existing single-family homes and condominiums/co-ops.