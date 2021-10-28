Candidates vie for Dover Twp. trustee seats

Five candidates, including incumbent Stephen Gustwiller, will vie Nov. 2 for two vacant seats with the Dover Township trustees. The other candidates are Chad Elling, Jim Allan, Kevin Raker, and Owen Borton.

Name: Chad Elling

Family: wife, Danielle Elling; daughters: Adalyn Elling, Kinley Elling

Age: 41

Education: Owens Community College, Associate Applied Science; Mercy College of Ohio, Bachelors of Applied Science

Civic Organizations: none affiliated

1.Why are you running for political office?

I am running for political office because it always been a dream of mine to help support my community in public office. I am looking forward to becoming the voice that my neighbors can lean on for support in Dover Township and help my community solve any obstacles that should arise for us.

2.Why should people vote for you?

I was born in northwest Ohio and have lived here all of my life. My wife and are raising a family here and are deeply invested in keeping our community a great place to live as well as raise a grounded family. I was raised on the morals of being kind, take care of your neighbor, work hard, and live life with integrity. Integrity is doing the right thing and doing the right thing even if no one is looking. My family, friends, and neighbors can depend on me for that. I am proud of the community I live in and look forward to helping achieve our community’s goals in the best way that I can.

3. What are two main goals if elected?

I do believe that in the last one to two years people have lived in quite a bit of fear and uncertainty, change is happening very fast, and there is a lot of division. My first goal would be to make sure our township is prepared for the present and the future by making decisions that are best for our township. I will make those decisions with great thought and time while not rushing to a decision. My second goal is to be held accountable for hard work and continue to serve our township as those who have preceded me. I want to continue to deliver a lifestyle that we can all be proud of as well as count on in the present and the future.

4. Have you ever held office before?

I have not ever held public office before. However, I was elected class president in college where I delivered for my team in all of the needs that arose. I have spent my professional career in healthcare and business here in Fulton County serving others and putting their needs as a priority. I believe those successes have come from being dependable and trustworthy.

5. Do you have anything else to add?

Be decisive, quick to listen, quick to forgive, and slow to judge.

Name: Stephen M. Gustwiller

Family: wife, Lisa, 39 years; three children; three grandchildren

Age: 61

Education: Wauseon High School

Civic organizations: St. Caspar Catholic Church; Knights of Columbus; Fulton County Township Association; Wauseon Homecoming Committee

1. Why are you running for political office?

I have served as trustee for 12 years and would look forward to continuing to work for the people of Dover Township. I am a lifelong resident.

2: Why should people vote for you?

I would like to continue the work to keep our roads well-maintained and make good decisions for spending the residents’ money for fire protection and EMS services, road maintenance, and drainage issues.

3. What are two main goals if elected?

To keep Dover Township fiscally sound, and make sure that money is being spent wisely.

To be available to communicate with residents and to let them know that their concerns are a priority.

4. Have you ever held office before?

Yes, I was first elected to this office in 2009.

5. Do you have anything else to add?

I am the only incumbent running, and wish to continue to serve.

Name: Owen Borton

Family: wife Lauren; son, William

Age: 36

Education: High school diploma and 1 1/2 years community college

1. Why are you running for political office?

I’m simply looking to become more involved and helpful in my community.

2. Why should people vote for you?

I’ve been a lifelong resident of Dover Township and would like to be in a position to help my neighbors.

3. What are your two main goals if elected?

I don’t really have any set goals. If elected I’m really not going in with a set agenda, just looking to be a part of something great.

4. Have you held office before?

I have not held an office before.

5. Do you have anything else to add?

This is not a political stepping stone for me. I don’t have a desire to be a politician. If elected I hope to serve my community the best I can, either myself or help to make connections with people who can.

Name: Kevin Raker

Family: wife, Erin Raker, son.

Age: 39

Education: High school diploma/vocational

Civic Organizations: N/A

1.Why are you running for political office?

I am running for office because it is a great way to serve my community. I also fee I would be a fresh asset to current members.

2.Why should people vote for you?

As I state prior, I would be a fresh new asset in the joining of our township. I like to work and I am not afraid of a challenge.

3. What are two main goals if elected?

First and foremost ensuring, or at least participating in assuring the township is functioning to its highest potential. I have a family to raise here, and I believe all people need the best they can have and deserve it.

Secondly, new mindset could potentially allow me to better set rest to current unhandled community concerns in which I am prepared to face with current township members as a unite/team.

4. Have you ever held office before?

No. I have not.

5. Do you have anything else to add?

No, I look forward to serving alongside some of the best of Dover Twp. in our new future. Thank you for your time.

The Expositor did not receive a questionnaires back from Allan.