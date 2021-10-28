Ohio Senate votes to name US 20 Medal of Honor Highway

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Senate has voted unanimously to pass House Bill 291, which included an effort led by State Senators Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, Frank Hoagland, R-Mingo Junction, to designate the portion of U.S. 20 as the Ohio Medal of Honor Highway.

The segment of this highway, spanning across the northern portion of Ohio, runs through Williams, Fulton, Lucas, Wood, Sandusky, Huron, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula counties.

“Highway 20 is the longest highway in our nation,” said Gavarone, who represents a portion of these counties in northern Ohio. “It is fitting that we use this long stretch of road, uniting 12 states, to honor the men and women who have risked their lives to protect the United States.”

The 260-mile Ohio Medal of Honor Highway will help complete the dedication of the entire 3,365-mile Route 20 as the National Medal of Honor Highway.

The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest award for valor presented to veterans of the Armed Forces of the United States.

“We as a community, state, and nation must never forget the sacrifices of our American heroes,” Hoagland said. “I am hopeful that this dedication will serve as a sobering, yet proud reminder to us all of the enormous acts of heroism carried out by our veterans to defend and protect this great nation.”