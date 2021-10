An Oct. 26 article, “Wauseon, Swanton libraries requesting operating levy renewals,” incorrectly stated that the Wauseon Public Library received $340,000 through the CARES Act. In fact, the library received only two grants, for $25,000 and $3,000, respectively, from government coronavirus aid, which were required to be spent on only coronavirus related materials. The $340,000 figure was an estimate of projected state funding for 2021. We regret the error.