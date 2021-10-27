Delta native serving aboard submarine

A Delta native is serving aboard the USS Pennsylvania, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Carl Louy serves as a fire controlman technician and joined the Navy for the opportunities it provides.

“I realized that the path I was going down in college was not the best choice,” said Louy. “I decided to follow in my father’s footsteps. He served in the Navy in the early ’90s and was stationed in San Diego.”

Louy attended Evergreen High School and graduated in 2017. Today, Louy uses skills and values similar to those found in Delta.

“My dad, Thomas Louy, runs his own mechanics shop,” said Louy. “I learned that if you were willing to put in the work you were valuable. That translated well in the Navy, because we have value to our mission putting in the work.”

These lessons have helped Louy while serving aboard USS Pennsylvania.

Known as America’s “Silent Service,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world.

There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN) and guided-missile submarines (SSGN).

Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare.

The Navy’s ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as “boomers,” serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles.

Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each SSGN is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes.

As a member of the submarine force, Louy is part of a 121-year history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform.

“When we go on patrol aboard a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, we know what we do is important,” said Louy. “We hope we never have to launch our missiles, but we know that the deterrence we provide makes us safer.”

Strategic deterrence is the nation’s ultimate insurance program, and for decades Naval Submarine Base Bangor has been home to Ohio Class ballistic-missile submarines. Beginning in 2028, the new Columbia Class ballistic-missile submarines will arrive and provide continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.

Louy https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/10/web1_LOUY_CARL.jpg Louy