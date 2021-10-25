A look at trick-or-treat times in the area

Halloween is this weekend. Here are trick-or-treat times for local communities:

Archbold: Trick-or treating is Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m.

Delta: Trick-or-treating Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Fayette: Trick-or-treating on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Lyons: Trick-or-treating on Sunday from 5:30-7 p.m. At 7 p.m., there will be a costume contest at the Royalton Township Fire Hall.

Metamora: Trick-or-treating on Sunday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Pettisville: Trick-or-treating on Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Swanton: Halloween Hoopla in downtown Swanton from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday and trick-or-treating from 6-7:30 p.m.on Saturday.

Wauseon: Trick-or-treating is Saturday from 6:-7:30 p.m. Donuts and cider will be served at the Wauseon Fire Station on Clinton Street after trick-or-treating.