Busy ballots set for area

The Nov. 2 election will include issues and candidates throughout the area. Candidates will be on the ballot for council, township trustee, and board of education seats.

Fulton County issues

• A countywide ADAMhs Board five-year property tax renewal levy for .07 mills to cover current expenses;

• A five-year Archbold 3.3 mill property tax renewal for current expenses;

• Five-year property tax levy renewals for Lyons of 0.5 mills for parks and recreation and 4.1 mills for operations;

• A five-year, 1 mill property tax replacement levy for Amboy Township to maintain fire apparatus;

• An additional 1 mill, five-year levy for Fulton Township for fire expenses;

• A Gorham Township 0.5 mill, five-year property tax replacement levy to maintain Pleasant View Cemetery;

• A five-year, 1.7 mill property tax replacement levy for fire expenses for Royalton Township;

• A York Township 1 mill, five-year replacement levy for road maintenance;

• An additional 2.5 mill, five-year property tax for Pettisville Schools permanent improvements;

• A substitute property tax with an initial sum of $825,000, then a final rate of 3.4 mills annually over five years, for Swanton Schools requirements. Partially in Lucas County as well.

• Swanton Public Library 1 mill, five-year property tax renewal. Partially in Lucas County as well.

• An additional 2%, five-year income tax levy for Wauseon Schools xpenses and permanent improvements;

• A 1 mill, five-year property tax renewal levy for Wauseon Public Library expenses.

• The Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages from 10 a.m.-midnight at Archbold Sunoco, 1500 S. Defiance St.

