SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 14
11:48 a.m., 7267 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.
11:53 a.m., 3329 County Road 6-1, Swancreek Twp., scam.
12:28 p.m., 3859 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., Mock’s Well Drilling, larceny.
12:34 p.m., 7950 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Winchester’s Saloon, suspicious vehicle.
1:24 p.m., County Road 14 at U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., suspicious person.
2:36 p.m., County Road S at County Road 10, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.
4:06 p.m., 3701 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., mental issue.
6:01 p.m., County Road 5-2 at U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.
7:16 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 19, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.
Friday, Oct. 15
2:41 a.m., State Highway 120 at State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.
3:45 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #60, Wauseon, assist other unit.
4:11 a.m., no address given, K-9 Unit.
9:38 a.m., 7267 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.
9:41 a.m., 14844 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Elementary School, juveniles.
10:11 a.m., 3701 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.
10:53 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.
11:12 a.m., County Road 7-2 at U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., suspicious activity.
12:17 p.m., 9237 County Road 16, Dover Twp., wires/pole/tree down.
1:54 p.m., 720 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Don’s Automotive Group, miscellaneous assist.
2:59 p.m., 7800 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Fulton County Processing, 911 hang-up.
5:50 p.m., 8529 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., Fulton Pond, suspicious vehicle.
6:33 p.m., U.S. 20 at Indiana-Ohio Railroad crossing, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.
7:31 p.m., 8591 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, intoxicated subject.
8:26 p.m., 9300 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.
9:38 p.m., 27314 County Road T, Gorham Twp., investigate complaint.
10:08 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.
Saturday, Oct. 16
12:19 a.m., 11517 State Hwy. 66, Franklin Twp., intoxicated subject.
11:21 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #3, Fulton Twp., stolen vehicle.
2:31 p.m., 450 E. Main St., Metamora, keep the peace.
5:08 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #9, Swancreek Twp., mental issue.
5:51 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #73, Fulton Twp., assault.
5:58 p.m., 10283 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., harassment.
11:33 p.m., 216 Main St., Delta, fight.
Sunday, Oct. 17
1:50 a.m., 27314 County Road T, Gorham Twp., injury accident.
7:22 p.m., 9265 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.
9:26 p.m., 105 W. Morenci St., Lyons, Main Stop, check on welfare.
9:49 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road AC, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
10:44 p.m., County Road J at County Road 23, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.
Monday, Oct. 18
2 a.m., 1640 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., White Pines Golf Course, suspicious vehicle.
3:55 a.m., 8319 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp. Days Inn, animal call.
5:35 a.m., State Highway 120 at County Road 8, Royalton Twp., animal call.
9:36 a.m., 5671 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., unruly juveniles.
12:58 p.m., 13600 County Road 11-2, Royalton Twp., check on welfare.
1 p.m., 700 Palmwood Ave. Delta, civil process.
1:34 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 14, Clinton Twp., road blocked.
2:13 p.m., 2695 County Road H, Swancreek Twp., assist public.
2:54 p.m., 12521 County Road M, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.
2:57 p.m., County Road 3 at County Road B, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.
7:09 p.m., 4125 County Road L, Fulton Twp., domestic trouble.
8:23 p.m., County Road 26-2 at County Road J, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.
10:18 p.m., 13175 State Hwy. 66 #9, Gorham Twp., check on welfare.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
7:24 a.m., Maple Avenue at Front Street, Pettisville, wires/pole/tree down.
10:44 a.m., 1115 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., traffic offense.
11:01 a.m., 1115 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., traffic offense.
2:41 p.m., 5362 State Hwy. 66, German Twp., accident with property damage.
3:37 p.m., 6000 County Road S, Amboy Twp., investigate complaint.
3:38 p.m., 14844 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Elementary School, juveniles.
3:40 p.m., County Road B at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., injury accident.
3:57 p.m., County Road G at County Road 24, German Twp., injury accident.
5:31 p.m., 4549 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.
8:22 p.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, larceny.
8:30 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #43, York Twp., suspicious activity.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
1:54 p.m., 2695 County Road H, Swancreek Twp., criminal damaging.
1:58 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, investigate complaint.
3:12 p.m., 5070 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Big Buffalo Pawn Shop, civil matter.
3:21 p.m., County Road L at State Highway 108, Dover Twp., animal call.
5:50 p.m., 3449 Circle Drive, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.
7:49 p.m., 21890 County Road T, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.
9:09 p.m., 18500 County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.
11:45 p.m., 3525 Woodlane Drive, German Twp., unruly juvenile.
Thursday, Oct. 21
5:46 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 19, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.