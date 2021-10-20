Pettisville FFA chapter busy with projects

Pettisville FFA members have so far had a busy season.

All participated in the Fulton County Fair, whether it be with an animal or a project during Ag class. The FFA participated in livestock judging, straw stacking, and working at the pork and milkshake stands. Two students showed sheep, and 70 students took miscellaneous projects, such as cutting boards, stools, informational ag-related fliers, and soil boards. Out of 70 students, 50 received an A.

Cayden Jacoby placed first and his ewe received Grand Champion for the Breeding Sheep Show. He received a trophy. Karter Zachrich also participated in the breeding sheep contest and showed a market lamb. His lamb was named Grand Champion Market Lamb and he was named Outstanding Market Sheep Exhibitor and Senior Reserve Sheep Skillathon participant. Karter also took part in the Livestock Judging Contest. Carson Bennett participated in the straw stacking contest and his team placed first.

When working at the porkstand Friday night, members worked as cashiers, runners, and some grilled as well. Members of the FFA Alumni and Friends group provided half of the workers needed. During the shift in the milkshake stand Sunday afternoon, workers either scooped the ice cream and poured the milk into the cups, or mixed the milkshake until it reached the right consistency.

On Sept. 15, the junior Agronomy class showed third and fourth graders sheep, bunnies, and chickens at the Fulton County Grade Ag Fest. The members told the students general facts about each animal, and they were given the choice to check the animal’s heartbeat.

On Sept. 17, the senior FFA members served a meal at the Rupp Seeds Genetic Vendor Day. They served Hawaiian sausage, hamburgers, potato salad, a variety of chips, and monster and chocolate chip cookies.

Three FFA members helped out at Kenn-Feld Day on Sept. 25. These members set up a pedal tractor course for the children to complete, as well as teaching the students about small equipment and how to be safe while using the machines.

On Sept. 27, 11 FFA members competed in the District 1 Soil Judging Contests. Both teams placed second in this seven-county event. Three scores count for a team score. In the Urban Soils contest, which is soil used for development, Carson Bennett placed second, Kelsey Bennett placed third, and Olivia Miller placed eighth.

In the Rural Soils Contest, which is soil used mostly for crop production, Mina Wesche placed seventh, Sophie Sterken was eighth, and Ella Richer was 12th. Both teams qualified for state.

On Oct. 9, six members traveled to State Soils in Delaware County. The Urban Soil team of Carson Bennett, Kelsey Bennett, and Olivia Miller placed 20th in the state. The Rural Soils team of Mina Wesche, Ella Richer and Kaleb Wyse placed 40th as a team.

On Oct. 11, the FFA chapter met for its monthly meeting. Once the meeting ended, the Healthy Lifestyles Committee held the annual Salsa Fest. If students wanted, they could bring in their favorite salsa and a vote was taken for who had the best. This year, five salsas were entered. First place was Tyler Layton, second was Jessie Schulze’s salsa, entered by Mr. Poulson, Pettisville’s FFA teacher and advisor.

The chapter is currently preparing for more October and November activities, including trapshoot, fall sales, an equipment safety day and National Convention.