FCCC honors alumni with ‘Wall of Fame’

Four County Career Center in Archbold celebrated the annual Wall of Fame/Distinguished Service Award induction program.

FCCC honored six graduates who have had success in their careers and who will serve as outstanding representatives for the school at the 23rd annual “Wall of Fame” awards program. Nominations for this honor are based on the areas of significant contributions to the individual’s career, the community, education, and Four County Career Center.

This was also the seventh year for the “Distinguished Service Award” presented to the individual who has displayed on-going dedication and commitment to FCCC and to the communities served by it. This year’s recipient is Brian Baker, FCCC Board of Education member for 17 years and board member at Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, as well as the chief of Liberty Center Fire and Rescue Department. Brian lives in Liberty Center with his wife, Brenda and they have six children.

Adam Lee Coy came to FCCC from Fairview High School and enrolled in the Machine Trades program, from which he graduated in 1995. Adam is currently a moulder operator at Sauder Manufacturing. Adam lives in Ney with his wife, Melanie and their two children.

Rebecca Shegitz Lane attended FCCC from Napoleon High School and graduated in 2001 in the Chef Training program. Rebecca is currently the owner of Seasons Coffee and Bistro. She lives in Bryan with her husband, Gregory and their daughter.

Jeff R. Mires enrolled at FCCC from Napoleon High School, entered the Carpentry program and graduated in 1978. He is a Henry County Commissioner and lives in Napoleon. He was married to the late Julie Mires, and they have five children.

Edward “Buck” Perry came to FCCC from Edgerton High School, entered the Agricultural Diesel Mechanics program, and graduated in 1971. He is currently the owner/operator of Ed Perry Excavating LLC and resides in Edgerton with his wife, Lori. They have two children.

Brad VanDeVoorde enrolled at the FCCC from Hilltop High School and graduated in 1987 in the Electrical program. Brad is currently the Village of Pioneer electric superintendent. He lives in Pioneer with his wife, Denise, and their two children.

Dave Wichman attended FCCC from Napoleon High School, entered the Horticulture program and graduated in 1976. He is currently the co-owner and container production manager of North Branch Nursery and lives in Bowling Green with his wife, Cindy. They have seven children.

A picture/plaque of each “Wall of Fame” and “Distinguished Service Award” recipient will be placed in the main entrance at Four County Career Center.