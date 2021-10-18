COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Andrew J. Lapoint, Swanton, vs. Christopher J. Lapoint, Swanton, domestic violence.

Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital, Toledo, Ohio, vs. Jason Lovejoy, Archbold, other civil.

Stephanie L. Johnson, Swanton, vs. Douglas Johnson, Swanton, dissolution of marriage without children.

Marriage Licenses

Dale J. Bauer, 24, Defiance, operator, and Kristi M. Walker, 25, Swanton, customer service.

Brett M. Teall, 30, Wauseon, RN, and Bailey L. Double, 24, Wauseon, cosmetologist.

Larry G. Lammon III, 41, Wauseon, county maintenance, and Casey A. Johnson, 43, Wauseon, insurance sales.

Zachary M. Hoffman, 32, Livonia, Mich., supply chain management, and Elise M. Harris, 34, Livonia, Mich., paralegal.

Nazareth A. Ludwig, 29, Metamora, salesman, and Allie L. Cocke, 28, Metamora, paralegal.

Shawn M. Masters, 27, Archbold, forklift driver, and Chelsey R. Buenger, 28, Archbold.

Real Estate Transfers

Chris and Debra Patterson to Collin G. and Brooke Hennig, 114 Edgewood Ave., Delta, $152,500.

Theresa Taylor to Con Agra Foods LLC, 811 Stryker St., Archbold, $55,000.

Beverly S. Schmitz to Barone Enterprises Inc., 115 Peachtree Lane, Swanton, $25,000.

Bradley and Chrissey Rittenhouse to Brittany K. Funk, 203 E. Williams St., Archbold, $55,000.

Kevin Meiring to Candee K. Babcock, 510 Palmwood Ave., Delta, $70,000.

Vern E. and Tamra M. Buyer to Craig and Debra Koeppe, 12545 County Road L, Wauseon, $233,000.

Call Cameron Property LLC to Jon Ehrsam, 117 Fairview St., Lyons, $105,000.

Jerry Smith to Barbara E. Rich, trustee, 207 Fulton St., Swanton, $149,999.

Michael J. and Sandra B. Wiederman to Alesha Fox and Alex Betz, 6110 N. Winding Way, Swanton, $315,000.

WFF Farms LLC to Bailee R. Smith, 744 Fairway Drive, Wauseon, $86,000.

Craig M. Miller to Craig M. Miller, 6633 County Road M, Delta, $86,350.

Sean Fruth and Lee Fruth to Jeremy D. and Angelica B. George, 4100 State Hwy. 108, Wauseon, $265,000.

Joseph E. Malburg to Cleadus F. and Dianne M. Owen, 14036 State Hwy. 64, Metamora, $100,000.

David Steusloff to Charles H. Lawrence, 504 E. Main St., Delta, $150,000.

Mark J. and Janet S. Lair to Mary A. Pinkava, 117 Peachtree Lane, Swanton, $309,344.

Daniel W. Kievens to 1615 Partners LLC, 1615 U.S. 20, Swanton, $100,000.

Michael W. and Suzanne Hakeos to Matthew Gasparac and Jamie Zilko, 305 E. Clair St., Swanton, $165,000.

Brandon D. Oyer to Marco A. Delgado and Mandujan Gonzalez, 621 Ottokee St., Wauseon, $89,900.

Margaret E. Scholneger to Taylor J. and Mikayla M. Rupp, County Road 20, Archbold, $59,000.

MMR Management LLC to Jason and Carrie Properties LLC, 107 N. Defiance St., Stryker Street, Archbold, $295,000.

Rex A. and Jill K. Oyer to Nathan B. McClarren, 10665 County Road 10-2, Delta, $150,000.

Farmers and Merchants State Bank to Wayne Tack, 425 Swanton St., Metamora, $62,000.

Brett J. Kolb to Lannie G. and Janice M. Emanuel, 141 N. Brunell St., Wauseon, $225,000.

Kyle J. Otto to Logan D. Beck and Hanna L. Frate, 302 Storrer St., Archbold, $171,500.

Alan J. Lehenbauer, successor trustee, to Martin Garcia Contreras, 7029 County Road 17, Wauseon, $76,000.

Barbara McDaniel to Only Christ, 104 Maplewood Ave., 206 Adrian St., Delta, $85,000.

Dee Ann Potter to Danial and Ellen Shock, 410 Gorham St., Fayette, $12,000.

Beverly L. Kirsch to Joseph A. and Dawn M. Bandeen, 625 E. Linfoot St., Wauseon, $192,500.

John J. and Jodie J. Jarquin to Aljan Investments, 603 E. Chestnut St., Wauseon, $100,000.