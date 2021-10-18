SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 7
9:38 a.m., 2144 Sherwood Lane, Swancreek Twp., assist public.
11:41 a.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 109, York Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.
11:58 a.m., 9591 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., keep the peace.
1:25 p.m., 26901 County Road MN, Gorham Twp., check on welfare.
3:56 p.m., County Road 16 at County Road F, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.
4:54 p.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.
5:13 p.m., 14319 County Road L, Dover Twp., civil matter.
5:17 p.m., 7118 County Road E, York Twp., assist public.
8:26 p.m., 205 N. Adrian St., Lyons, domestic trouble.
10:26 p.m., 2035 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.
Friday, Oct. 8
1:42 a.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, 911 hang-up.
10:37 a.m., 8037 County Road 14, Dover Twp., investigate complaint.
11:56 a.m., 205 N. Adrian St., Lyons, domestic violence.
12:15 p.m., 108 Fulton St., Lyons, domestic trouble.
12:15 p.m., County Road D at State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., injury accident.
1:16 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #1, York Twp., harassment.
6:48 p.m., 2035 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.
7:03 p.m., 104 Toledo St., Fayette, mental issue.
7:10 p.m., 7150 State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., Messer Gases, harassment.
Saturday, Oct. 9
8:19 a.m., 1765 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
12:37 p.m., 4911 State Hwy. 66, German Twp., D&W Collision, assist public.
12:38 p.m., County Road 10 at U.S. 20A, York Twp., investigate complaint.
1 p.m., 8586 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., civil matter.
6:38 p.m., 324 E. Main St., Metamora, neighbor trouble.
9 p.m., 511 Ann Ave., Pettisville, check on welfare.
11:28 p.m., 21886 County Road D, German Twp., intoxicated subject.
Sunday,, Oct. 10
12:39 a.m., Ohio Turnpike, Dover Twp., suicidal threats.
2:05 p.m., 1765 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.
4:07 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road AC, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
4:49 p.m., 10251 County Road 17, Dover Twp., harassment.
5:36 p.m., 450 E. Main St., Metamora, keep the peace.
11:41 p.m., 15383 County Road 19-2. Gorham Twp., check on welfare.
Monday, Oct. 11
1:18 a.m., 15383 County Road 19-2, Gorham Twp., mental issue.
11:12 a.m., 27854 County Road N. Gorham Twp., stolen vehicle.
11:22 a.m., County Road T at State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.
12:13 p.m., County Road N at County Road 20, Gorham Twp., road blocked.
6:21 p.m., Main Street at E. Summit Street, Pettisville, juveniles.
6:32 p.m., County Road 7 at State Highway 120, Royalton Twp., injury accident.
10:14 p.m., 7800 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Fulton County Processing, accident with property damage.
10:31 p.m., 413 E. Main St., Metamora, Weigel Funeral Home, suspicious activity.
11:38 p.m., 4066 County Road M, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.
11:48 p.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
6:16 a.m., U.S. 20 at U.S. 127, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.
7:32 a.m., 2470 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., assault.
9:26 a.m., 2258 U.S. 20 Amboy Twp., larceny.
11:52 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 14, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
12:53 p.m., 4549 County Road E #19, Swancreek Twp., harassment.
1 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp, Magnuson Motel, suspicious person.
1:21 p.m., 16492 State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., injury accident.
7:19 p.m., 6871 Enterprise Drive, Swancreek Twp., USA Propane, possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.
10:10 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 26, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
1:43 a.m., 445 E. Airport Hwy., Wauseon, suspicious person.
11:01 a.m., 26901 County Road MN, Gorham Twp., investigate complaint.
11:39 a.m., 12868 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., civil matter.
12:48 p.m., 8198 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Blue Ribbon Diner, scam.
4:17 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.
6:52 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #93, Fulton Twp., domestic violence.
7:15 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 66, German Twp., injury accident.
8:37 p.m., 14158 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., keep the peace.
11:48 p.m., 3409 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., harassment.
Thursday, Oct. 14
12:21 a.m., 9482 County Road H #24, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, burglary.
12:31 a.m., 3518 Gaslight Drive, German Twp., 911 hang-up.
6:59 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.