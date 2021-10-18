SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 7

9:38 a.m., 2144 Sherwood Lane, Swancreek Twp., assist public.

11:41 a.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 109, York Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

11:58 a.m., 9591 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., keep the peace.

1:25 p.m., 26901 County Road MN, Gorham Twp., check on welfare.

3:56 p.m., County Road 16 at County Road F, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

4:54 p.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

5:13 p.m., 14319 County Road L, Dover Twp., civil matter.

5:17 p.m., 7118 County Road E, York Twp., assist public.

8:26 p.m., 205 N. Adrian St., Lyons, domestic trouble.

10:26 p.m., 2035 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

Friday, Oct. 8

1:42 a.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, 911 hang-up.

10:37 a.m., 8037 County Road 14, Dover Twp., investigate complaint.

11:56 a.m., 205 N. Adrian St., Lyons, domestic violence.

12:15 p.m., 108 Fulton St., Lyons, domestic trouble.

12:15 p.m., County Road D at State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

1:16 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #1, York Twp., harassment.

6:48 p.m., 2035 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

7:03 p.m., 104 Toledo St., Fayette, mental issue.

7:10 p.m., 7150 State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., Messer Gases, harassment.

Saturday, Oct. 9

8:19 a.m., 1765 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

12:37 p.m., 4911 State Hwy. 66, German Twp., D&W Collision, assist public.

12:38 p.m., County Road 10 at U.S. 20A, York Twp., investigate complaint.

1 p.m., 8586 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., civil matter.

6:38 p.m., 324 E. Main St., Metamora, neighbor trouble.

9 p.m., 511 Ann Ave., Pettisville, check on welfare.

11:28 p.m., 21886 County Road D, German Twp., intoxicated subject.

Sunday,, Oct. 10

12:39 a.m., Ohio Turnpike, Dover Twp., suicidal threats.

2:05 p.m., 1765 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

4:07 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road AC, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

4:49 p.m., 10251 County Road 17, Dover Twp., harassment.

5:36 p.m., 450 E. Main St., Metamora, keep the peace.

11:41 p.m., 15383 County Road 19-2. Gorham Twp., check on welfare.

Monday, Oct. 11

1:18 a.m., 15383 County Road 19-2, Gorham Twp., mental issue.

11:12 a.m., 27854 County Road N. Gorham Twp., stolen vehicle.

11:22 a.m., County Road T at State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.

12:13 p.m., County Road N at County Road 20, Gorham Twp., road blocked.

6:21 p.m., Main Street at E. Summit Street, Pettisville, juveniles.

6:32 p.m., County Road 7 at State Highway 120, Royalton Twp., injury accident.

10:14 p.m., 7800 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Fulton County Processing, accident with property damage.

10:31 p.m., 413 E. Main St., Metamora, Weigel Funeral Home, suspicious activity.

11:38 p.m., 4066 County Road M, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

11:48 p.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

6:16 a.m., U.S. 20 at U.S. 127, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

7:32 a.m., 2470 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., assault.

9:26 a.m., 2258 U.S. 20 Amboy Twp., larceny.

11:52 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 14, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

12:53 p.m., 4549 County Road E #19, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

1 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp, Magnuson Motel, suspicious person.

1:21 p.m., 16492 State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., injury accident.

7:19 p.m., 6871 Enterprise Drive, Swancreek Twp., USA Propane, possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

10:10 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 26, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

1:43 a.m., 445 E. Airport Hwy., Wauseon, suspicious person.

11:01 a.m., 26901 County Road MN, Gorham Twp., investigate complaint.

11:39 a.m., 12868 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., civil matter.

12:48 p.m., 8198 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Blue Ribbon Diner, scam.

4:17 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

6:52 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #93, Fulton Twp., domestic violence.

7:15 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 66, German Twp., injury accident.

8:37 p.m., 14158 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., keep the peace.

11:48 p.m., 3409 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., harassment.

Thursday, Oct. 14

12:21 a.m., 9482 County Road H #24, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, burglary.

12:31 a.m., 3518 Gaslight Drive, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:59 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.