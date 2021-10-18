Traffic blitzes scheduled

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a Traffic Enforcement Blitz, designated Homecoming Blitz, through Oct. 31 in various locations around the county during various hours. These dates are in conjunction with homecoming football games and activities associated with area schools homecomings. Deputies are looking for impaired drivers and other traffic violations associated with impaired driving.

A second traffic blitz, designated Halloween Blitz, will run Oct. 22-31 at various county locations during various hours, with deputies also looking for impaired drivers and other traffic violations associated with impaired driving.

The traffic blitzes are funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Pubic Safety.