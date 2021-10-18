Car chase ends in crash, arrest

A vehicle chase that entered Fulton County earlier this month resulted in the arrest of a Toledo man.

The Swanton Police Department received notification Oct. 9 at about 11:45 p.m. about a stolen vehicle out of Toledo that was entering the village. While patrolling, an officer located the vehicle and attempted to stop it.

The vehicle then fled from the officer after briefly pulling over, according to information from the Swanton Police Department.

Officers continued to follow the vehicle into Fulton County where it attempted to evade them. The vehicle eventually drove into a farm field on County Road HJ and crashed into a ditch, according to authorities.

The suspect, Anthony Papa, 27, of Toledo was apprehended near the vehicle. He was transported to the hospital and released to the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office for outstanding warrants.

Papa was then summoned to court for charges of reckless operation, driving with a suspended operator’s license and no seat belt. Additional charges are pending.