‘Spooktacular’ fun planned at fairgrounds

A Spooktacular family event is planned for this weekend at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. Food, pumpkin carving, and crafts will be among the offerings for the events, which lasts Friday through Sunday.

Parking is $5 per vehicle and attendees should enter through Gate A.

Food Trucks will be on hand Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trucks schedule to be there include Island Noodles, J & A Tacos, Tropical Freeze, Tasty Tators, Fried Vegetables, Eicher Subs, Bubblz Tea.

Friday will feature pumpkin carving demonstrations beginning at 6 p..m. and a family Halloween movie night.

More than 50 vendors are expected to be on hand Saturday for a craft fair. The hours are 10a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will also be a cornhole, decorated golf cart, decorated pumpkin, costume and campsite decorating contests. Wagon rides and trick-or-treating are planned as well.

Wrapping up the day is a Pomegranate Whiskey Band concert from 7-10 p.m. Attendees should bring lawn chairs and blankets.