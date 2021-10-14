Crash leads to closure of U.S. 20A

Westbound U.S. 20A near Delta remains closed following a crash this morning.

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the one vehicle commercial vehicle non-injury crash on near County Road 5. Troopers on scene have reported initially that all lanes of travel had been restricted on roadway.

Since then the eastbound lane reopened. Toledo Edison has been on scene removing live wires and damaged poles from the roadway.

No HAZMAT materials were spilled as a result of the crash.