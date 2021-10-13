IRS: Give tax witholding a fresh look

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service recently reminded taxpayers that the last quarter of 2021 is a good time to check withholding.

Life brings constant changes to individual financial situations. Events like marriage, divorce, a new child or home purchase can all be reasons to adjust withholding.

The IRS website offers a Tax Withholding Estimator that can taxpayers determine if they have too much withheld and how to make an adjustment to put more cash into their own pocket now. In other cases, it will help taxpayers see that they should withhold more or make an estimated tax payment to avoid a tax bill when they file their tax return next year.

Things to consider when adjusting withholding for 2021 are:

• Coronavirus tax relief – Tax help for taxpayers, businesses, tax-exempt organizations and others – including health plans – affected by coronavirus (COVID-19).

• Disasters such as wildfires and hurricanes – Special tax law provisions may help taxpayers and businesses recover financially from the impact of a disaster, especially when the federal government declares their location to be a major disaster area.

• Job loss – IRS Publication 4128, Tax Impact of Job Loss PDF, explains how this unfortunate circumstance can create new tax issues.

• Workers moving into the gig economy due to the pandemic – IRS advises people earning income in the gig economy to consider estimated tax payments to avoid a balance or penalties when they file.

• Life changes such as marriage or childbirth – Getting married or having a child are just a couple of life events that can affect your refund or how much you owe.