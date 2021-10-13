Fulton County ‘Haunted History’ tours return

Experience the spookier side of Fulton County as the Museum of Fulton County recount tails of ancient burial mounds, hostile temperance women, and one of the last surviving Civil War veterans during Haunted History.

This year it will again explore two separate locations including a return to Winameg, a whole town rumored to be haunted, on Oct. 22-23 with all new stories. On Oct. 29-30 the museum will explore spirits of the past in Tedrow.

“The Fulton County Historical Society is proud to continue to offer this popular October tradition. We are excited to again visit one of northwest Ohio’s longest inhabited areas in Winameg. And for the first time we will also tour Tedrow as we continue to dive deep into the county’s past. There is always something new and surprising to learn at this fun and educational event,” Museum of Fulton County Director John Swearingen Jr. said.

The Winameg tour will begin at Winameg Christian Church, 129 E. Elm St., and the Tedrow tour will begin at Tedrow Mennonite Church, 252 Windish St. The tours will depart every 15 minutes starting at 6:30 p.m., with the last tour taking place at 8:30 p.m.; each tour lasts about one hour. The last two tours of each night are reserved for ages 18 and older.

Each tour consists of a walk of about one mile, with five stops along the way. Prepaid reservations are required; tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for children ages 12 years or less and members. Tickets can be purchased online at Museumoffultoncounty.org or by calling 419-337-7922. This is a rain or shine event.

This program is brought to you by the Museum of Fulton County which features the permanent exhibit “Preserving the Past, Embracing the Present, and Making the Future,” The Legacy Shop, as well as special exhibits and events. It is located at 8848 State Highway 108, in Wauseon, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds – Exit 34 on the Ohio Turnpike.