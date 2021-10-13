Pelok installed as ODA secretary

Dr. Brett Pelok of Toledo was installed as secretary of the Ohio Dental Association on Oct. 1 during the ODA’s House of Delegates meeting.

In his role as secretary, Pelok will serve on the ODA’s Executive Committee overseeing the management of the association throughout the next year.

Pelok is a general dentist in private practice in Toledo. He earned his undergraduate degree from Bowling Green State University and his DDS degree from The Ohio State University.

He is a past president of both the Maumee Valley Dental Society and Toledo Dental Society, past chair of the ODA Dental Education and Licensure Committee, and current member of the ODA Finance Committee. He is a fellow of the American College of Dentists, International College of Dentists, and Pierre Fauchard Academy.

The Ohio Dental Association represents more than 5,000 member dentists, nearly 70% of the state’s licensed dentists. ODA member dentists provide more than $40 million in donated care and services annually, and they are bound by the highest ethical standards and have access to superior ongoing education, training and resources.