Early voting underway for Nov. 2 election

Early voting for the Nov. 2 general election is now underway in Ohio. Ohioans can vote early by mail or in-person.

In-person voting hours are as follows: Oct. 12-15 and Oct. 18-22, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 25-29, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Oct. 31, 1-5 p.m.; and Nov. 1, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All in-office early voting in Fulton County takes place in the Board of Elections Office at 135 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon. In Lucas County it is at the Ohio Means Jobs building at 1301 Monroe St. in Toledo.

An absentee ballot application can be found at on the Board of Elections website.

Issues

• A countywide ADAMhs Board five-year property tax renewal levy for .07 mills to cover current expenses;

• A five-year Archbold 3.3 mill property tax renewal for current expenses;

• Five-year property tax levy renewals for Lyons of 0.5 mills for parks and recreation and 4.1 mills for operations;

• A five-year, 1 mill property tax replacement levy for Amboy Township to maintain fire apparatus;

• An additional 1 mill, five-year levy for Fulton Township for fire expenses;

• A Gorham Township 0.5 mill, five-year property tax replacement levy to maintain Pleasant View Cemetery;

• A five-year, 1.7 mill property tax replacement levy for fire expenses for Royalton Township;

• A York Township 1 mill, five-year replacement levy for road maintenance;

• An additional 2.5 mill, five-year property tax for Pettisville Schools permanent improvements;

• A substitute property tax with an initial sum of $825,000, then a final rate of 3.4 mills annually over five years, for Swanton Schools requirements;

• Swanton Public Library 1 mill, five-year property tax renewal.

• An additional 2%, five-year income tax levy for Wauseon Schools xpenses and permanent improvements;

• A 1 mill, five-year property tax renewal levy for Wauseon Public Library expenses.

• The Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages from 10 a.m.-midnight at Archbold Sunoco, 1500 S. Defiance St.

