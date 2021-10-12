FFA Soil Judging results noted

Last week 23 area schools in the FFA District 1 area participated in the District 1 Soil Judging Events.

Area Soil and Water Conservation District technicians prepared soil pits and conducted the contest.

The FFA soils contest includes rural and urban. These contests are an extension of students’ classroom learning and prepares them to evaluate land and soil to determine its potential use.

In the Rural Contest, students evaluate the land on slope, erosion, texture, natural drainage, land classification and recommended conservation practices. Placing first was Wauseon; Pettisville, second; Delta, third; and Otsego, fourth.

Individual top finishers were: Braxton Going, Wauseon, first place; Daniel Hite, Wauseon, second place; Anna Divis, Otsego, third place; and Zeph Siefker, Wauseon, fourth place.

In the Urban contest, students evaluate the land on slope, flood hazard, soil stability, water table, and bedrock depth. Evergreen placed first; Pettisville, second; Delta, third; and Genoa, fourth.

Individual top finishers were: Nicholas Smithmyer, Evergreen, first place; Carson Bennett, Pettisville, second place; Kelsey Bennett, Pettisville, third place; and Hannah Barnes, Delta, fourth place.

Both contests included a written exam. The Ohio Soils Contests took place Oct. 9 in Delaware County.

CDE are an extension of the local agricultural education classroom and serve as an authentic application of the curriculum in which students are instructed. Through agricultural education and the FFA, opportunities exist for FFA members. With over 300 careers in agriculture, food, fiber, and natural resources, FFA members can look to unlimited success.