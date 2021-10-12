SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Sept. 30

8 a.m., 6602 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., suicidal threats.

8:05 a.m., 20073 County Road L, Franklin Twp., hit-skip accident.

8:20 a.m., 16560 County Road M, Chesterfield Twp., check on welfare.

9:04 a.m., 14158 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., investigate complaint.

10:27 a.m., 11110 County Road 20, Franklin Twp., larceny.

11:12 a.m., 17322 County Road H, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

11:36 a.m., County Road F at County Road 12, York Twp., accident with property damage.

11:36 a.m., 18096 State Hwy. 2, Clinton Twp., keep the peace.

11:41 a.m., 240 Clinton St., Wauseon, Fulton County Senior Center, harassment.

1:11 p.m., 12662 County Road F, York Twp., suspicious person.

2:08 p.m., 18438 County Road L, Dover Twp., assist other unit.

2:53 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #9, Delta, investigate complaint.

5:18 p.m., State Highway 109 at State Highway 120, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

Friday, Oct. 1

2:55 a.m., 18627 County Road C, German Twp., livestock on roadway.

3;23 a.m., County Road 4 at County Road L, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

7:31 a.m., County Road K at County Road 14, Dover Twp., injury accident.

8:05 a.m., County Road 2 at County Road N, Amboy Twp., injury accident.

10:51 a.m., 25212 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., Serenity Haven, larceny.

11:25 a.m., 6946 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

2:06 p.m., 10349 County Road F, York Twp., check on welfare.

4:06 p.m., 7200 County Road 13, York Twp., unruly juvenile.

4:09 p.m., 1891 County Road K, Fulton Twp., missing person.

4:34 p.m., 4549 County Road E #26, Swancreek Twp., criminal mischief.

Saturday, Oct. 2

2:53 a.m., 9591 County Road 4 Fulton Twp., domestic violence.

10:20 a.m., 8535 County Road 8-1, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

10:39 a.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, civil matter.

11:31 a.m., 515 E. Chestnut St., Wauseon, civil process.

1:23 p.m., 14319 County Road L, Dover Twp., keep the peace.

4:53 p.m., County Road D at County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

7:55 p.m., 6750 County Road M, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.

7:57 p.m., State Highway 109 at U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

8:49 p.m., 19510 County Road F, German Twp., hit-skip accident.

9:10 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road T, Chesterfield Twp.,, accident with property damage.

10:34 p.m., County Road 19-2 at U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., suspicious person.

11:03 p.m., 6000 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

11:35 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #40, York Twp., assault.

Sunday, Oct. 3

4:01 p.m., 14158 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., keep the peace.

5:51 p.m., 1891 County Road K, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

6:35 p.m., 507 W. Morenci St. Suite B, Lyons, check on welfare.

7:24 p.m., 13731 County Road L, Dover Twp., assist other unit.

9:58 p.m., 14382 County Road 14-2, Chesterfield Twp., civil matter.

Monday, Oct. 4

1:54 a.m., 122 W. Morenci St., Lyons, Stars and Stripes Saloon, suspicious person.

6:50 a.m., State Highway 66 at County Road L, Franklin Twp., hit-skip accident.

8:07 a.m., 3710 County Road 5-1, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

8:53 a.m., 7922 County Road 2-2, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

9:19 a.m., 5671 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., juveniles.

9:45 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #49, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.

10 a.m., 222 Kennedy Drive, Lyons, neighbor trouble.

10:38 a.m., 8860 State Hwy. 64, Fulton Twp., littering.

11:44 a.m., County Road 16 at County Road F, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

1:45 p.m., 3822 State Hwy. 120, Amboy Twp., Anderson’s Grain Elevator, motorcycle/ATV complaint.

2:15 p.m., 15383 County Road 19-2, Gorham Twp., larceny.

3:39 p.m., 15819 County Road D, Clinton Twp., investigate complaint.

3:56 p.m., 13726 State Hwy. 66, Gorham Twp., Armstrong Excavating, keep the peace.

11:23 p.m., 6027 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

9:23 a.m., 6146 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

12:27 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, accident with property damage.

12:40 p.m., 5111 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

12:54 p.m., County Road 22 at County Road F, German Twp., reckless operation.

3:17 p.m., 14844 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Elementary School, accident with property damage.

3:18 p.m., County Road E at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:57 p.m., 12463 County Road J, Pike Twp., harassment.

8:56 p.m., 3646 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

12:59 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #93, Fulton Twp., unauthorized use of property.

7:35 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road L, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:49 a.m., 14046 State Hwy. 64, Amboy Twp., check on welfare.

1:56 p.m., 283 Cherry St., Pettisville, civil matter.

2:04 p.m., County Road H at County Road 11, Pike Twp., domestic trouble.

2:48 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road L, Pike Twp., injury accident.

2:52 p.m., 4181 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

5:43 p.m., 11820 County Road L, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

6:09 p.m., 6482 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., civil process.

Thursday, Oct. 7

7:23 a.m., County Road K at County Road 5, Fulton Twp., injury accident.