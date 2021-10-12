Cryptocurrency speaker planned at NSCC

Fulton County Economic Development Corporation will co-host in collaboration with Northwest State Community College, Nithin Eapen, CEO of Chance River, on his journey to help others better understand cryptocurrency. The “Understanding Cryptocurrency” event will take place at Northwest State Community College in the Voinovich Auditorium on Oct. 15, at 9 a.m.

The event is $15 per person to attend.

Nithin Eapen has been personally investing and growing his knowledge about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies since 2013. As a result, Eapen has educated millions of people about digital currency and how to invest in it wisely. According to Eapen, “Crypto is not classical music, or jazz, it’s punk rock.”

“We are curious to learn exactly what cryptocurrency is and how it will potentially affect us in the future. Mr. Eapen will provide education about cryptocurrency, his thoughts on the future of money, and help us all better understand the language used by those that invest in a variety of cryptocurrencies,” said Paige Johnson of FCEDC.

The event has limited seating. To register, email Paige Johnson, the Volunteer & Events Coordinator for Fulton County Economic Development, at paige@fcedc-ohio.com or call (419)-337-9270.