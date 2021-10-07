2021 Fulton County Skillathon winners announced

The Goat, Rabbit, Poultry, Dog, Swine, Beef, Sheep, and Dairy Skillathons were held on Aug. 14. These Skillathons were an opportunity for Junior Fair youth to display their knowledge of their 4-H or FFA animal projects.
The youth who entered the skill a thons answered questions on their species’ feeding, care, handling, medication, genetics and breeding, parts of the animal, meat cuts, use of byproducts, and/or breed identification. Senior Divisions are ages 14-18 and Junior Divisions are ages 8-13, except for swine.
Goat
Senior Division:
1st – Arika Zeiter
2nd – Leah Mishka
3rd – Wyatt Borer
4th – Jael Michelson
5th – Sophie Sterken
Junior Division:
1st – Julia Burkholder
2nd – Ella Mishka
3rd – Isabella Henricks
4th – Matea Burkholder
5th – Macie Hartman
The sponsor of the Goat Skillathon who provided first to third place cash awards to the winners in each age division was AMRI-Alternative Management Resources, Inc., of Swanton.
Rabbit
Senior Division:
1st – Sophie Sterken
2nd – Eise Hoylman
3rd – Renee Hoylman
Junior Division:
1st – Alexandria Paulson
2nd – Beth Miller
3rd – Katelyn Liechty
Poultry
Senior Division:
1st – Leah Mishka
2nd – Jael Michelson
3rd – Preston Nofziger
4th – Brennan Bronson
5th – Makayla Fletcher
Junior Division:
1st – Kenny Hartman
2nd – Ella Mishka
3rd – Colton Nofziger
4th – Braxton Nofziger
5th – Izaak Conrad
Dog
Senior Division:
1st – Leah Mishka
2nd – Jael Michelson
3rd – Leise Hernandez
4th – Kaden Bergstedt
Junior Division:
1st – Ella Mishka
2nd – Alyssa Marvin
3rd – Haiden Beck
4th – Oliver Miller
5th – Maryann Gonzales
Dairy
Senior Division:
1st— Kennedy Keller
2nd—Emma Vaculik
Junior Division
1st – Victoria Bergstedt
2nd – Jarett Rufenacht
3rd – AJ Leininger
4th – Kassidee Bergstedt
Sheep
Senior Division:
1st – Hannah Kovar
2nd – Karter Zachrich
3rd – Janae Kinsman
4th – Nevaeh Powers
5th – Allison Herr
Junior Division:
1st – Lily Reynolds
2nd – Andrew Bettinger
3rd – Alyssa Marvin
4th – Kaelyn Kinsman
5th—Eva Suchora
Sponsors of the Sheep Skillathon who provided 1st- 3rd place cash awards to the winners in each age division were Beck Family Show Lambs and Burkholder Club Lambs.
Beef
Senior Division:
1st – Hannah Kovar
2nd – Allison Herr
3rd – Nevaeh Powers
4th – Kennedy Keller
5th – Caylee Sager
Junior Division:
1st – Jarett Rufenacht
2nd – Reiss Creighton
3rd – Brenna Creighton
4th – Cooper Stambaugh
5th – Creighton Aeschliman
Herring Farm LTD – Phil & Donielle Herring sponsored the Beef Skillathon cash awards for the 1st-3rd placements in each age division.
Swine
Senior Division, ages 15-18:
1st – Hannah Kovar
2nd – Drew Gillen
3rd – Maddie Thiel
4th – Rayne Kinsman
5th –Chloe Creque
Intermediate Division, ages 12-14:
1st – Makena Thiel
2nd – Ava Genter
3rd – Austin Gillen
4th – Cooper Stambaugh
5th – Adison Kinsman
Junior Division, ages 8-11:
1st – Ali Genter
2nd – Kaleb Wyse
3rd – Eva Suchora
4th – Brody Chittenden
5th – Payton Ledyard
Sponsors of the Swine Skilathon who provided first to third place cash awards to the winners in each age division were Just Mulch of Archbold; J & B Feed of Wauseon; and Fulton County Pork Producers.