Presentation on proposed Brunell St. project planned

The City of Wauseon is inviting resident to attend a presentation explaining the proposed project for the roadway reconstruction of S. Brunell Street. This public meeting will allow an opportunity for citizens to see the overall proposed project, proposed design, and give comments or answer questions.

The presentation will be held Monday, Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers, second floor, 230 Clinton St.

The proposed project limits are on S. Brunell St. from W. Leggett St. to 1,000 feet north, just past Commercial St. The project would include removal of existing pavement, base and curbs. Underground utilities, sidewalks, ADA curb ramps and drive aprons will also be replaced.

Questions or comments on the project or the meeting can be directed to Keith Torbet via email at keith.torbet@cityofwauseon.com or by phone at 419-335-9871.

Wauseon is holding a public meeting regarding the proposed reconstruction of S. Brunell Street. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/10/web1_Brunell.jpg Wauseon is holding a public meeting regarding the proposed reconstruction of S. Brunell Street. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest