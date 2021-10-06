French wins national contest

A Northwest State Community College student won the 2021 AAMA Student Essay Competition, and was recently recognized at the 65th American Association of Medical Assistants (AAMA) Annual National Conference (2021 Excel Awards) in Houston, Texas.

Melissa French, a medical assisting student, was the sole winner of the nationwide contest. As part of the award, French will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the AAMA, and be recognized at the Northwest Ohio Chapter of Medical Assistants (NWOCMA) fall board meeting and seminar in October 2021.

French, a Montpelier student at NSCC, penned an essay on the subject of what the AAMA CMA credentials would mean to her, and how she would represent those credentials in her life. She also dove into how telemedicine and electronic medicine is changing the healthcare field.

French was unable to attend the national conference due to work and school commitments, but was honored to be recognized for her work.

“Winning this award means a lot because it means the paper I put forward met AAMA standards,” she said. “I’m grateful for the recognition, it’s an honor. Winning the scholarship that went along with the award will also be tremendously helpful towards my education.”

NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez congratulated French by visiting the Medical Assisting lab. Dr. Hernandez offered words of encouragement and congratulations, noting, “It is with great pride we recognize Melissa for her winning essay. Her hard work in the classroom, the labs, and in her career, show that she is a truly deserving individual for such an award. (Lab and Practicum Coordinator) Ann Zeller has prepared the Medical Assisting and Phlebotomy students for immediate and continued success, both in the workplace and in their continued educational pursuits. We are NSCC proud of Melissa and share her excitement.”

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/10/web1_IMG_4868.jpg