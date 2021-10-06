German Lutheran Heritage presents video

German Lutheran Heritage will present a video of Lundeberger Heide in the old country on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2 p.m., at Lutheran Social Services south of Archbold.

Larry Kruse and Sue Myers will showcase the DVD, which is coverted to English from German. They will relate days gone by in Germany, as well as current life in the country.

Guests and visitors are welcomed. No membership is needed to attend. Open and free to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

Lutheran Social Services is located on State Highway 66.