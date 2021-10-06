Defiance College extends homecoming honors

As Defiance College celebrates homecoming virtually in 2021, the college honors the following alumni and alumnae award winners, as well as the students selected to this year’s homecoming court. Videos celebrating the winners can be found on the official Defiance College YouTube or Facebook pages.

The Alumni Citation for Academic Excellence was presented to Amy Smith, Indianapolis, Ind., class of 1983. Alumni Achievement Award recipients were Sally Bissell, Liberty Center, class of 1981, and Deborah Lloyd, Bryan, class of 1994. The Schauffler Legacy Award was presented to Alesia Yakos-Brown, Convoy, class of 1986. The Emerging Alumni/Alumnae Award was given to Dr. Austin Kleman, Bryan, class of 2010.

Alumni Varsity D honored Hall of Fame inductees for 2021. The Hall of Fame class included: Danyel Bowman, West Alexandria, class of 2010; Wayne Cooper, Columbus, class of 1972; William Ondrus, Defiance, class of 1980; and Scott Swartz, Tiffin, class of 1980. Both the 1959-60 men’s basketball team and the 1995-96 women’s basketball were also inducted in the 2021 Hall of Fame class.

Also being honored during homecoming weekend were the DC alumni selected as 2020 and 2021 Coaches of the Year. Recipients for 2021 include: Douglas Billman, Antwerp, class of 2002; Doug Rakes, Sherwood, class of 2009; and Juan Vela, Fremont, class of 2004. Recipients for 2020 class include: Douglas Billman; Jerry Keifer, Delta, class of 1988; Sonny Lewis, Toledo, class of 1970; and Obie Mouser, Defiance, class of 1968.

The 2021 homecoming court was led by seniors Maurice Brewer, Monticello, Ark., Kalin Hubble, Anderson, Ind., Alexis Kiessling, Defiance, Sophia Moller, Pickerington, Elias Rogers, Gibsonburg, and Chase Stiner, Danville, Ill. The remaining homecourt representatives include: juniors Grant Johnson, Waynesville, and Julia Yeager, Defiance; sophomores Marcell Maxwell, Camden, Ga., and Hope Yost, Perrysburg; and freshmen Amber Krause, Mesa, Ariz., and Joseph Large, Curtice.