FCCC joins Drug Free Clubs

For the fourth consecutive year, Four County Career Center in Archbold is participating in Drug Free Clubs of America, created to help students make wise choices. FCCC has teamed up with Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital for drug testing. Students choose to join voluntarily and become members by paying a membership fee and passing a 12-panel drug test. Over 135 students have signed up this school year. Students passing the drug test are given a photo ID membership card earning them rewards and privileges at school and rewards in the community. Drug Free Clubs of America is funded through corporate or individual sponsorships. Pictured is Saige Johnson of Wauseon receiving rewards from Rick Bachman, director of Career & Technical Education.

